Franchon Crews-Dezurn will defend the undisputed super middleweight championship today against Savannah Marshall, in the main event bout of a Boxxer show from AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The fights air starting from at 2 pm ET on ESPN+ in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

Crews-Dezurn, 36, and Marshall, 32, have some history from the amateurs, and this is also Marshall’s move up to 168 lbs, where she’ll look to become a two-division champion. The winner’s biggest fight will be a rematch with Claressa Shields, the undisputed queen at 160 who has done that twice and done undisputed at 154, but never 168, even though she won titles there.

We’ll be here with live coverage in this stream, including round-by-round for the main event, and results, highlights, and more during the undercard:

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET)