Jared Anderson returns to the ring to face Charles Martin in tonight’s main event from Toledo, Ohio, with “Big Baby” looking to make it 15 in a row to start his career, and Martin looking to get back into the race in the heavyweight division.
The main card goes live at 10 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with prelims starting at 6:10 pm ET on ESPN+.
Live updates, including round-by-round for the main event, will come in this stream:
Prelims (ESPN+, 6:10 pm ET)
- Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KO) vs Jonathan Montrel (15-1, 10 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
- Dante Benjamin Jr (6-0, 4 KO) vs Mirady Zola (4-2, 1 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Husam Al Mashhadi (6-0, 5 KO) vs Rance Ward (7-5-1, 2 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds
- Tyler McCreary (17-2-1, 8 KO) vs Deivi Julio (26-13, 16 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds
- Jahi Tucker (10-0, 5 KO) vs Nicklaus Flaz (10-2, 7 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)
- Jared Anderson (14-0, 14 KO) vs Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
- Abdullah Mason (8-0, 7 KO) vs Alex de Oliveira (20-4, 14 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Arslanbek Makhmudov (16-0, 15 KO) vs Raphael Akpejiori (15-0, 14 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
