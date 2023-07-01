Jared Anderson returns to the ring to face Charles Martin in tonight’s main event from Toledo, Ohio, with “Big Baby” looking to make it 15 in a row to start his career, and Martin looking to get back into the race in the heavyweight division.

The main card goes live at 10 pm ET on ESPN and ESPN+, with prelims starting at 6:10 pm ET on ESPN+.

Live updates, including round-by-round for the main event, will come in this stream:

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:10 pm ET)

Tiger Johnson (8-0, 5 KO) vs Jonathan Montrel (15-1, 10 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Dante Benjamin Jr (6-0, 4 KO) vs Mirady Zola (4-2, 1 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds

Husam Al Mashhadi (6-0, 5 KO) vs Rance Ward (7-5-1, 2 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds

Tyler McCreary (17-2-1, 8 KO) vs Deivi Julio (26-13, 16 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds

Jahi Tucker (10-0, 5 KO) vs Nicklaus Flaz (10-2, 7 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)