Bakhodir Jalolov signs with Top Rank, boosting heavyweight stable

Top Rank have signed a multi-year promotional agreement with Bakhodir Jalolov, according to Mike Coppinger at ESPN.com, giving another boost to an already strong heavyweight stable that has an eye on the future.

The 28-year-old Jalolov is 12-0 (12 KO) as a professional, turning pro in 2018, and the Uzbek southpaw was a dominant amateur, winning the super heavyweight Olympic gold medal with relative ease in Tokyo.

He also won gold at the 2019 and 2023 World Championships, as well as the 2017, 2019, and 2021 Asian Championships.

His most recent fight came on Nov. 26 in California, where he beat Curtis Harper inside of four rounds on the Zepeda vs Prograis card, and he also had a ShoBox win last June over Jack Mulowayi in New York.

Top Rank already boasts Jared Anderson and Richard Torrez Jr, whom Jalolov beat in the gold medal match in Tokyo, as well as the likes of Guido Vianello and Antonio Mireles. With Jalolov, Anderson, and Torrez under their banner, Top Rank have a strong foundation for the heavyweight division of the near and longer-term future of the sport.