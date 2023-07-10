Boxing’s next big fight is on its way when Errol Spence and Terence Crawford meet for the undisputed welterweight crown on July 29, Showtime continues its promotional push with the first full installment of All Access.

In the first episode we take it straight to training camp where Spence and Crawford are putting in the work in camp for what they both know will be a grueling matchup, in a legacy fight that will be etched into boxing lore for decades to come.

‘This is what my dad talked about when he used to watch fights 40 years ago, when you had Tommy Hearns and Ray Leonard and all the greats, the four kings,” Spence says. “And people adored them because they really competitive fighters, blood and guts. Terence Crawford has the dog mentality, I have that dog mentality, then you put us together you’re gonna have an all-out war, action packed fight. Old school, just like the greats.”

Later we get a spotlight on Crawford who thanks his fans with a local event to highlight the upcoming bout.

“Normally I do a send-off with like the media family, but this time we was just like ‘let’s get the community into it and let’s have a community event,” Crawford said. “I’m a firm believer of you got to give back to the community that raised me to be the man that I am today.”

Check out the full opening episode above!