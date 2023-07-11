Jaron Ennis shines again, weekend preview, more: Boxing podcast for July 11, 2023

Tuesday! Podcast!
- First Half: Vergil Ortiz Jr didn’t fight Eimantas Stanionis, so what does his future look like right now, and how concerned should everyone be? Jaron “Boots” Ennis DID fight, and he looked great, but is he secretly terrible? A DEMAND for PBC to make a guaranteed Fight of the Year contender! Plus more!
- Intermission: I suggest. Feather Touch. You have entered. POWER DRIVE.
- Second Half: This week! Listen, we’re not gonna lie to you, this is not a great run on the boxing schedule for Big Fights, but we do have what looks like a sturdy Showtime card on Saturday, plus DAZN has Alycia Baumgardner looking to avenge her lone defeat AND the debut of super mega ultra double triple quadruple stamp prospect Andy Cruz! And some other crap.
As always, thank you for listening!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
Loading comments...