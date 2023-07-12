Martinez vs De Abreu: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Lester Martinez will face Lucas De Abreu in a 10-round super middleweight main event tonight on ProBox TV, from the White Sands Event Center in Plant City, Fla.

John Hansen will be your man leading the ProBox chatter as always this evening.

The original main event for this show was supposed to be William Foster III returning against Fradimil Macayo, but now it is this instead.

Martinez (15-0, 13 KO) is a 27-year-old from Guatemala, and is coming off of a good win over Isaiah Steen, an eighth round stoppage on Apr. 10 in Las Vegas, so he really might have something.

De Abreu (14-3, 11 KO) is 30 and from Brazil, and may be familiar if you’re a ProBox regular, as he lost to Darrelle Valsaint over six rounds on Feb. 22 at this same venue. You may have also seen him lose an eighth round stoppage against Diego Pacheco back in Oct. 2021. At the very least, he hasn’t been just totally decimated in short order against some good prospects.

Also in action: