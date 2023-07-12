Jesus Ramos vs Sergio Garcia off, Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago joins Spence vs Crawford

Showtime’s July 29th Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford show took a hit today when Jesus Ramos was forced out of his super welterweight crossroads bout with Sergio Garcia due to injury. Garcia will remain on the card against an opponent to be determined, though not on the pay-per-view itself. Instead, Salvador Rodriguez and Jake Donovan report that Nonito Donaire’s vacant bantamweight title fight against Alexandro Santiago will move from Saturday’s Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan show to take its place.

The fight joins Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera and Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Viktor Faust.

Losing Ramos vs Garcia is a genuine bummer; the former is a genuine top prospect and the latter, though dogged by losses to Sebastian Fundora and Tony Harrison, represents the stiffest test of his career. That said, this is a pretty damn good replacement; Donaire (42-7, 28 KO) is as electric as ever at 40 years old and Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KO) is more than happy to hit him head-on.

It’s kind of remarkable how much damage Saturday’s shows have taken. In addition to the Showtime shuffle, the DAZN card in Detroit got shot to pieces, losing Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 and Marc Castro’s return.