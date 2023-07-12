As Terence Crawford and Errol Spence prepare for their epic collision later on this month both fighters are asked about the other top welterweight who we’d all like to see them fight — namely Jaron Ennis, who has been knocking on the door of a full world title shot for some time now.

Obviously Crawford and Spence have their own business to tend to in the short term, but neither can really deny that Ennis is a worthy contender, even if he just has to wait his turn.

Crawford on if he looks at someone like Ennis as an opponent he must face

“I always said Boots was a great talent. I always told everybody that I supported him. I been supporting him since he was in the amateurs, when he was fighting Gary Russell. I always supported him because they always said he remind them so much of me. But seeing him, I kind of see myself in him. And, yes, he deserve a title shot, he deserve it all. But his time will come, but right now business is business.”

Spence on if he looks at Ennis as a must-face opponent

“Yeah, he nice as hell. But I’m at the point in my career, if the money’s right I’ll fight anybody. So I ain’t tripping.”

Crawford and Spence will go head-to-head in an undisputed welterweight title unification on July 29, airing live on Showtime PPV with full live coverage right here on BLH!