‘This is an old school fight with the two best fighters in the world’: Errol Spence Jr sizes up Terence Crawford challenge

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are just 17 days away from finally meeting for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world, and the two took part in a virtual press conference today to hype up the fight, which doesn’t really need much hype.

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) sees his matchup with Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) as “an old school fight,” and one that helps the sport.

“This fight does a lot for the sport of boxing. I hope a lot of the best fighters are ready to face each other,” he said. “This is an old school fight with the two best fighters in the world. It’s rare that you get that. We’re two old school fighters who are going to go in there and give it their all.

“This fight boils down to grit, determination and focus. It’s about whose body and mind can withstand the most punishment, but also make it through different highs and lows of the fight. Whoever can impose their style on their opponent will win the fight.

More Errol Spence Jr quotes

“There’s no backing down for either one of us. Me and Terence put together is just a recipe for a great fight. We both come to win and now we have everything on the line. I know we’re gonna put on a great performance.

“I came out here to Las Vegas three weeks early to train and acclimate. We’ve been 100% focused and training hard. We’re going over the game plan and making sure we’re on point and not leaving any stone unturned. This is a legacy fight and a fight people are gonna talk about for a long time.

“There have been fighters way more gifted than Terence who have lost in boxing. They can say what they want about him, but I know my capabilities. I know my mindset when I step into the ring. I believe that I can beat any fighter.

“Everyone in Derrick James’ gym pushes each other. Even if it’s indirectly. We watch each other work and naturally you’re gonna try to work a little harder and make sure you’re really working, because another top fighter is watching you and trying to see how you work. We’re feeding off each other and Derrick does a great job giving us all our own time slot.

“The level of opposition you face definitely matters. I’ve fought guys at the top when they really had something to lose. But once we get in the ring, it’s really all about abilities. It’s about dictating the pace and implementing the game plan.

“I didn’t want to risk anything that would jeopardize this fight. I was willing to sacrifice to wait on Terence. Everyone knows the magnitude of this fight and what this means for our legacy. I put the ego to the side.”