Lester Martinez added another knockout to his undefeated record tonight on ProBox TV, dropping Lucas de Abreu three times before earning a 4th round TKO victory.

An impressive finish, but one with room for improvement for Martinez (16-0, 14 KO), who got touched a lot in the first round or two. They weren’t hard enough to discourage Martinez, however, who landed hard punches in return that de Abreu (14-4, 11 KO) lacked either the reflexes or the skills to defend against.

The fight was effectively over in the 3rd, when de Abreu’s head got snapped back repeatedly. He took a knee for a knockdown after a heavy right hook to the temple late in the 3rd, then got up on unsteady legs and went down again at the end of the round.

The 4th round brought no improvement to de Abreu’s circumstances, and the referee took an opportunity to wave things off when de Abreu went down to a knee again. Official time of the stoppage came at 33 seconds of the 4th and final round.

Najee Lopez KO-1 Chris Brooker

Fast finish in the co-feature, where Najee Lopez caught Chris Brooker behind the ear with a punch that left him disoriented. Brooker (16-14, 6 KO) may have thought he was punched illegally in the back of the head, but a commission review of the replay indicated otherwise. Lopez (7-0, 6 KO) scores the second fastest knockout of his pro career, wrapping this up in an official time of just 48 seconds.

Julio Solis UD-8 Yesner Talavera

ProBox TV made something of a joke out of their refrain of offering 50/50 fights here, as Yesner Talavera hasn’t won a fight since September 2015. He came in on an 11 fight losing streak while Julio Solis entered looking for a fifth straight ProBox victory.

Solis (9-0, 6 KO) threw a lot of hooks, did a lot of work to the body, but never had Talavera (15-15-1, 4 KO) on the verge of a knockdown. Talavera spent a lot of time turtled up with his back against the ropes, and never really threatened at any point. All three judges had it 80-72 for Solis, and there wasn’t any uncertainty or room for argument with the unanimous scorecards.

Kelvin Davis KO-4 Derrick Whitley Jr

Very patient work from Kelvin Davis, who used his reach advantage to control the action. After a deliberate first round of limited engagement, Davis (9-0, 6 KO) put Derrick Whitley down on a body shot at the end of the 2nd. The left hand was the primary weapon for Davis all night, and it’s what put Whitley (7-4-1, 0 KO) down for good in the final minute of the 4th.

We don’t usually share bootleg screen recordings as highlights... But, the official ProBox TV Twitter account retweeted this one. SO, enjoy a highlight!