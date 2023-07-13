Devin Haney arrested for concealed weapon possession

Devin Haney’s wild week continued last night, as TMZ reports that the undisputed lightweight champion was “arrested and booked for felony possession of a concealed weapon.”

To be clear, the situation doesn’t seem anywhere near as bad as that quote would suggest. Per the article:

The 30-0 fighter — who’s coming off a huge win over Vasiliy Lomachenko — was out at Catch L.A. on Wednesday ... when just minutes after he left the hotspot around midnight, law enforcement tells TMZ Sports cops pulled over his ride due to an unsafe lane change and a failure to use turn signal. According to authorities, Haney was not driving ... but the person who was told officers during the stop there was a firearm inside of the ride. Cops say they then got Haney and his security out of the car ... and when they searched the vehicle, they say they found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat. Law enforcement tells us ... no one took ownership of the gun — and since the car was registered to Haney, he was arrested and booked for felony possession of a concealed weapon.

Still unquestionably a stupid move on “The Dream’s” part, though.

Haney (30-0, 15 KO) is looking at a potential blockbuster clash with Teofimo Lopez, who unretired last night to retain possession of the WBO super lightweight title. Haney has yet to confirm whether he’ll vacate his belts and move to 140, but doing so would immediately install him as Lopez’s mandatory challenger.

While this would certainly complicate things, it’s not like boxing has let legal trouble get in the way of big matchups before.