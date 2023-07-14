BKFC 47 - Mundell vs Richman: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is back tonight with BKFC 47 from Lakeland, Fla., featuring middleweight champion David Mundell defending against No. 1 contender Mike Richman.

It’s “The Redneck” vs “The Marine”!

We’ll be here from 8 pm ET with main card updates, hopefully highlights, and full results in this stream. (I know FITE+ may be listing 9 pm ET, but these always start main card at 8 pm ET, getting into the final two fights at 10 pm ET.)

Along with Mundell vs Richman, there’s a pivotal meeting of bantamweight contenders between Travis Thompson and Ryan Reber, plus No. 3-ranked featherweight Brandon Allen in against Seth Shaffer, and more!

Join us tonight!

Main Card (FITE+, 8:00 pm ET)

BKFC official rankings in brackets. (C) indicates champion.