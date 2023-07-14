BKFC 47 results: David Mundell knocks out Mike Richman, calls out Mike Perry for next fight

David Mundell retained his BKFC middleweight championship tonight, knocking out Mike Richman in the second round of their BKFC 47 main event from Lakeland, Fla.

Mundell was dropped by Richman in the first round, but came back to dominate after that, putting Richman down twice in the first and two more times in the second before Richman stayed down for a 10-count.

“He woke me the hell up,” Mundell said of getting dropped in the first. “I came out there, I had a game plan, and I did not execute it right away. I was being very lazy, trying to take shots a little bit, and he rocked me for it. Lit a fire under my ass, made me push forward.”

“I just showed that there’s absolutely no one in my division that’s on my level. Nobody. The only other person that makes his right now is Mike Perry, and even he is trash! What’s up? Why you hidin’? Why won’t you sign this contract?”

Mundell said he “absolutely” wants to fight Perry next.

