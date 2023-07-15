Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Alycia Baumgardner defends her undisputed 130 lb championship tonight in Detroit, and also looks to get some revenge against Christina Linardatou, the only woman to beat Baumgardner as a pro.

John Hansen will be on the coverage from 8 pm ET, with the show streaming live on DAZN.

Updates, results, highlights, and round-by-round for the main event will come in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)