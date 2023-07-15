 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Alycia Baumgardner faces Christina Linardatou in tonight’s DAZN main event rematch!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Alycia Baumgardner defends her undisputed 130 lb championship tonight in Detroit, and also looks to get some revenge against Christina Linardatou, the only woman to beat Baumgardner as a pro.

John Hansen will be on the coverage from 8 pm ET, with the show streaming live on DAZN.

Updates, results, highlights, and round-by-round for the main event will come in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Alycia Baumgardner (14-1, 7 KO) vs Christina Linardatou (14-2, 6 KO), rematch, junior lightweights, 10 rounds, for Baumgardner’s undisputed championship (WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles)
  • Andy Cruz (debut) vs Juan Carlos Burgos (35-7-3, 21 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Jermaine Franklin (21-2, 14 KO) vs Isaac Munoz (17-0-1, 14 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Ja’Rico O’Quinn (15-1-1, 8 KO) vs Carlos Mujica (8-2, 2 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Jermarco Holloway (5-0, 2 KO) vs Angelo Snow (9-4, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Cameran Pankey (7-0, 4 KO) vs Misael Reyes (4-4, 1 KO), junior featherweights, 6 rounds

