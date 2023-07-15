Martin vs Harutyunyan: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Frank Martin returns tonight to face Artem Harutyunyan in a WBC lightweight eliminator, with the winner ostensibly in line for a shot at one of four belts currently held by Devin Haney, but probably not in all reality.

The show starts at 10 pm ET on Showtime.

We’ll be here with live updates, results, and highlights for all the fights, plus round-by-round for the Martin vs Harutyunyan main event:

Along with the main event, there are two more fights, as junior welterweight hopeful Elvis Rodriguez takes on veteran and former titlist Viktor Postol, and Freudis Rojas vs Diego Sanchez kicks us off at welterweight, a fight bumped to the main card late when Donaire vs Santiago was moved to July 29.

Main Card (SHO, 10:00 pm ET)