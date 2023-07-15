Gervonta Davis released from jail in Baltimore, what comes next for boxing star?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis has been released from jail in Baltimore after serving 44 days, ESPN.com reports today.

Davis, 28, was sentenced on May 5 in a 2021 hit-and-run case, the week after his win over Ryan Garcia in late April.

At the time, Davis received a suspended prison term and 90 days of home detention, plus three years of supervised probation and 200 hours of community service.

Davis did not meet the conditions of his home detention, and on June 1 was ordered to serve the remainder of his home detention in jail.

Davis’ release should mean he’s free and clear to get a fight scheduled, and there are plenty of big ones out there. Really, any fight Tank does at this point is “a big one,” because he’s just built that sort of following, but the obvious biggest fight at lightweight for him right now is probably undisputed champion Devin Haney, who has indicated he would prefer to fight Davis as opposed to someone like Shakur Stevenson, because it’s the clear money fight in the division, which is a simple fact.

Haney is a promotional free agent at the moment and would be free to make a deal with PBC and Davis’ team.