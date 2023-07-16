How to watch Kambosos vs Hughes, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for July 20-22, 2023

Highlights:

George Kambosos Jr returns to face Maxi Hughes on ESPN, with top lightweight prospect Keyshawn Davis also in action.

returns to face on ESPN, with top lightweight prospect also in action. Misfits Boxing are back on Saturday in Nashville.

are back on Saturday in Nashville. We’ve got Spence-Crawford and Fulton-Inoue NEXT week, ending two months of pretty quiet times for big fights in boxing. The storm is passing over.

Thursday, July 20

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Misfits Boxing press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Kambosos vs Hughes press conference.

Friday, July 21

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Misfits Boxing weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Kambosos vs Hughes weigh-in.

Saturday, July 22

FITE PPV, 9:00 am ET, Jazza Dickens vs Hector Sosa. It’s $9.99. This is a “Disrupt Promotions” event, the New Company that Richard Schaefer sold a bunch of Probellum assets to, and by assets I mostly mean the contracts of fighters he didn’t do much of anything with after they signed with his failed company, which mysteriously fell apart when MTK Global went down, despite the two sides having no direct link. This also has Muhammad Waseem vs Donnie Nietes, plus Arthur Biyarslanov, Arnold Khegai, Jadier Herrera, and other talented fighters in action, and is live from Dubai.

ESPN+, 5:40 pm ET, Kambosos vs Hughes prelims. Troy Isley, Stephan Shaw, Jeremiah Milton all in action, and also Giovani Santillan, for whom Top Rank have dug up Erick Bone as an opponent. That’s good. Santillan is still just a pup at 31 years of age, probably smart to keep matching him really cautiously. But if Santillan really doesn’t have much, Bone is a guy who has given good fighters some tough nights in the past, and has been on the wrong end of some debatable decisions.

DAZN and Social Media, 7:00 pm ET, Misfits Boxing prelims.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, NichLMAO & Swarmz vs Ryan Johnston & B. Dave. This is the Misfits show. It has a “tag team” main event! It’s in Nashville. Their U.S. shows have been awful even by the low standards we’re talking here, no energy anywhere they’ve gone, and I’ll say again that unless you’re a Paul brother or KSI level star, this stuff just does not resonate as a live event the way it does in the UK for even smaller shows, and because it’s got no atmosphere in the building, it’s got none on a broadcast. Now-former BKFC heavyweight champ Alan Belcher will face Hasim Rahman Jr on the undercard so we’ll get to see if Rahman can also lose to him. We’ll have highlights and stuff after, probably.

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Amilcar Vidal Jr vs Domicio Roddon. A ProBox pick-up from Uruguay, also airing on TyC in Argentina. Vidal is coming off of the stoppage loss to Elijah Garcia in March, Rondon is a club fighter who usually gets spanked when he faces real pros.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes. Kambosos fights for the first time since his back-to-back losses to Devin Haney last year, and he’s signed with Top Rank and returning to the U.S. for his first fight here since beating Teofimo Lopez in the MSG underbelly. This will take place in beautiful Shawnee, Okla., so basically all the glitz and glamour of New York City. But it’s a good fight; Hughes has been on a roll and has deserved a chance to see if that can continue against the upper tier of the division. Keyshawn Davis is also in action against Francesco Patera, a former European champ who shouldn’t have much for the American prospect. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 10:00 pm ET, Jovanni Straffon vs Jesus Bravo. A Miura Boxing card from Metepec, Mexico, as DAZN continue to hurl small amounts of money around in an attempt to make up for having no marquee fights and losing their biggest star. This is becoming about the new standard, some stuff that wouldn’t be out of place on ProBox TV. Straffon had a little moment where he knocked out James Tennyson in one in 2021, but he’s lost to Maxi Hughes and Zaur Abdullaev back-to-back since then. Bravo has lost nine of his last 12.