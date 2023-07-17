Oleksandr Usyk accuses Tyson Fury of being scared to face him, says he’s still willing to fight after Daniel Dubois

The undisputed heavyweight title unification between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk isn’t coming off as we had all hoped, with Usyk now set to defend against Daniel Dubois while Fury takes on MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in a cash-grab mismatch. For Usyk, he’s sort of in disbelief that Fury would prioritize an Ngannou fight rather than make the biggest heavyweight fight in the world — or at least one against another credible opponent.

“The guy is going to earn some decent money,” Usyk said. “For Francis Ngannou, this is a great opportunity, but for Tyson Fury, it’s definitely not. “Doesn’t it seem strange that instead of choosing a top-10 guy, he is choosing someone who has never boxed before?”

Usyk was then asked directly if he believes Fury is in fact afraid of facing him in the ring, to which Usyk reponded with an emphatic ‘of course’ without any hesitation. And even despite the last round of failed negotiations, the unified Ukrainian champion insists that he’s still prepared to make a fight with Tyson Fury for all the marbles after he handles business against Dubois.

The real question, it seems, is how amendable Fury will be to making the fight, or if he’ll look to continue on the exhibition circuit.