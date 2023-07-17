Errol Spence and Terence Crawford work their way through training camp with All Access (Episode 2)

In case you didn’t know, we’re on the verge of a huge welterweight collision next weekend when Errol Spence and Terence Crawford go head-to-head for all the welterweight titles. It’s a fight that has been long anticipated by fans and easily a match up that will make for a lot of fireworks.

And with a shot at history on the line, Showtime continues to take us behind the scenes of the build up to the fight with their second full episode of All Access, which can be viewed in full above.

In this second installment we jump right into the gym in Dallas, TX, where Spence is putting in the grueling work behind the scenes alongside an increasingly notable stable of fighters who have come to work with trainer Derrick James.

“At this point I was like ‘I want to fight Terence Crawford, I don’t want to fight anybody else,” says Spence. “I’m super competitive, he’s super competitive, and I don’t want to lose to him and he don’t want to lose to me. I think this fight not only decides who’s the best pound-for-pound but who’s the best fighter in the world, period.”

A short time later we go into the camp of Crawford, who himself is putting in all the hard work you’d expect for a fight of this magnitude. And just ahead of a morning mountain run, Crawford admits that sometimes he needs the motivation from his trainer to push him towards excellence.

“It’s great because we hold each other accountable,” Crawford says. “Like today, I’m like ‘nah’, but he like ‘come on!’ and I’m like ‘alright, let’s go.’ And those are the moments that’s defining in a fight, where those last rounds that your body is telling you ‘no’ but your mind is like ‘let’s go.’ So it all works out.”

Be sure to catch the full episode as we lead into the fight week activities, where the energy and tensions will surely rise another notch.