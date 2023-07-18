Fulton vs Inoue preview, Kambosos returns, Teofimo’s wild ride, more: Boxing podcast for July 18, 2023

Tuesday! Podcast!

This will be our last full-length episode for a few weeks, as John is headed on vacation until August! So deeply inhale all the 94-minute glory of this week’s show.

First Half: George Kambosos Jr is returning on Saturday and we’re getting it out of the way first! Plus some other stuff is on this week, including magicians who do unspeakable things with bottles, apparently.

Speaking of wizards and their nonsense, do you believe in magic? Whoa, whoa, whoa! It’s magic! Orlando Magic! Magic Johnson! Actually that’s two basketball things. This part is not about basketball, sorry. It’s about magic. Second Half: HEY! There were fights last weekend, and boy howdy do we have some thoughts on Frank Martin’s win, Alycia Baumgardner’s win and what’s next for her, and the strong pro debut from Andy Cruz. PLUS! Since the timing is weird, we get into the July 25 fight between Stephen Fulton Jr and Naoya Inoue, as well as Fury vs Ngannou and Teofimo Lopez’s shocking and unpredictable decision to NOT retire!

As always, thank you for listening!

