As George Kambosos gets set for his next appearance, he catches up with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV to talk about the huge undisputed welterweight title unification between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford. Kambosos says both fighters have things they do well but it’s a matchup that difficult to read who will have the edge. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Kambosos on the Spence vs Crawford matchup

“Hell of a fight. It’s a 50/50 fight. I’m always continually going back and forth with myself thinking, ‘Spence does that well, he get get the edge. No, Crawford does that well, he can get the edge on Spence.’ Both guys are tremendous fighters and that’s why it’s such an intriguing fight.

“I really can’t pick one. I really can’t pick who’s gonna win this fight and that’s gonna draw the fans to this kind of fight. Spence is such a good body puncher, he’s big, he’s strong, he holds that defense nice and tight, but he did get caught by Ugas...he got caught, he look like he got hurt. But then again, Crawford, such a good switch-hitter, can hurt you from any position. But, again, you’ve seen in his career as well he’s been hurt and he did get dropped.

“Crawford’s a little bit older, that could come into play but again, Crawford is an absolute beast, man, and so is Spence. So I really can’t give a prediction. I think it’s gonna be a great battle, I think it’s gonna go down to the wire. I don’t think anyone’s gonna knock each other out. I think it’s gonna be a real tit-for-tat kind of fight and big respect to both guys. I think both guys are tremendous fighters and I’m exited to watch it.”

On how Spence or Crawford can separate themselves in their fight

“I think when it comes to such a high level fight, that war of attrition, that who wants it that much more, who’s gonna put in the extra — not 1% but 0.1% in the gym, go that extra mile. That’s where it’s really gonna make a difference, I believe. I don’t know, I just feel like Crawford, that work ethic, maybe a little bit better than what Spence does. But Spence is a good fighter too so I really can’t say nothing bad about both guys.”