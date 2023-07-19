Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler and Junto Nakatani vs Argi Cortes set for September 18th

Another quality Japanese show is on the horizon, as unified light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji and super flyweight champion Junto Nakatani are set to defend their titles on September 18th at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

WBC/WBA champ Teraji (21-1, 13 KO) intended to face WBO titlist Jonathan Gonzalez in April, only for “Bomba” to withdraw with pneumonia and leave Teraji to stop an extremely game Anthony Olascuaga (5-1, 3 KO). Budler (35-4, 11 KO), a former unified titlist and Teraji’s WBC mandatory, had stepped aside to allow the Gonzalez fight.

Teraji is unquestionable the man at 108 and Budler’s still a solid fighter, as seen in his decision over Elwin Soto. Good fight.

After winning the WBO super flyweight title with what’s probably still the Knockout of the Year over Andrew Moloney, Nakatani makes his first defense against Argi Cortes (25-3-2, 10 KO). Cortes came out of nowhere to give Juan Francisco Estrada hell last September, an effort that’s aged beautifully after “Gallo’s” rubber match with Roman Gonzalez.

Earlier in the show, kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa (1-0, 0 KO) has his second pro bout against Juan Flores Aceves (9-0, 7 KO) and Olascuaga returns against former flyweight title challenger Giemel Magramo (28-3, 23 KO).