Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 rescheduled for September 2nd in Manchester

Quashing the rumblings that Chris Eubank Jr would once again pursue a fight with Conor Benn, Sky Sports and BOXXER confirmed today that Eubank’s rematch with Liam Smith is set for September 2nd at Manchester’s AO Arena.

This marks the organizers’ third attempt at staging Part Two. Smith (33-3-1, 20 KO), who scored a remarkable upset in January by torching the larger Eubank (32-3, 23 KO) in four, pushed the immediate rematch from June 17th to July 1st to deal with an “old injury.” Shortly thereafter, Smith determined that he still wouldn’t be ready in time, leaving Savannah Marshall to beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn in the new main event.

No word yet as to the supporting cast; the last one was fairly solid, so hopefully we’ll see more of the same.

“I’m glad that the date is set now and we can look forward to getting rid of this itch that needs scratching. I’m fully healed up now, injury-free, and I’m looking forward to finishing Chris Eubank Jr’s career on September 2nd,” said Smith.

“No more excuses, no more postponements. Smith can’t run forever. September 2 is the day of my revenge,” said Eubank Jr.