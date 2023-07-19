Francis Ngannou says Tyson Fury in for some regret if he’s not taking their fight seriously

Francis Ngannou isn’t simply counting on his punching power to topple Tyson Fury in their upcoming boxing match, as he tells TMZ Sports. Ngannou says that he’ll be coming prepared to box the heavyweight champion and expects to win a fight on the cards if that’s the way it has to go. Check out some of what Ngannou had to say about this fight, his preparation, and expectations below.

Ngannou on if he has any message for Fury

“Well, he has said a lot of things. He better just get ready for October 28th because if he’s not taking this seriously, I think he might get surprised and get some regrets for his life. I’m coming for all. This is my moment. This is my lifetime. This is what I’ve been waiting, you know, the boxing dream I’ve been having since I was a kid, even long time before I discover MMA.

“This is it. This is like fighting the boxing champion. The belt might not be on the line but he is the current, the reigning champion, and this is the dream. So I am coming for everything.”

On if this fight is really a dream come true

“Yeah, it’s a dream come true. We have been talking about this fight for over three years. Now, if you look back at social media, this fight, we have been talking about this fight since before the pandemic, which is insane. And here it is happening.

“So you can just imagine how can I feel to wait for something for this long time and go through what I’ve been through to get there and finally get there. Because regardless, this fight couldn’t happen if I didn’t take some initiative and decide to take my destiny in my hand and take control of my career — this fight couldn’t happen. I had to take like some tough decision for my life and stand up for myself in order to get here. Where I am right now, wasn’t given, at all.”

On if he’s changed up his training team for this boxing match

“No. I have a great team around me. I have people that I have chosen mostly based on the energy we keep on the team and I think I gonna keep the same team around for the same reason. But although we need outside expertise, we need to move something around, make some changes, because this is a new game for all of us. None of us has been prepared for something like this in the past. So we gonna take as much help as needed to reinforce our team, but the same team is staying.”

On if he’s considered bringing in Mike Tyson to aid his training camp

“Exactly. I think getting some advice or some training from Mike Tyson would be good. I also think of somebody like Lennox Lewis, which could be good. I love his boxing style, very basic but very sharp, efficient, you know, one-two, all those stuff. Classic, but very good. I love stuff like that so, yes, one of those guys we are definitely reaching out.”

On how his power matches up with the defense of Fury

“Well, you know, yeah, I have some knockout power but you would be crazy if you walk to someone like Tyson Fury just counting ‘oh, I have knockout power.’ I’m going there to box. I walking into this fight as a boxer. And I’m impressed to see how people are counting me out of this. It also gets me excited, one more thing they keep doubting on me and as usual I might keep proving them wrong about this...I working there in case this fight goes to decision, I will still expect to win even by decision. And whatever the options are, I want to be prepared and win that fight.”