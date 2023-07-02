How to watch Stanionis vs Ortiz, Ennis vs Villa, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for July 5-8, 2023

Wednesday, July 5

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Pacheco vs Gallegos press conference.

Thursday, July 6

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Pacheco vs Gallegos weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Stanionis vs Ortiz press conference.

Friday, July 7

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Stanionis vs Ortiz weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, 7:00 pm ET, Pacheco vs Gallegos prelims.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Diego Pacheco vs Manuel Gallegos. Matchroom are back in Mexico! Listen, this card ain’t huge, but I think it could be Entertaining, which is the lowest bar to clear for all of entertainment, but people use it as a strong defense when talking about the latest Marvel movie or whatever. “No! It was ENTERTAINING!” Alright, man. Relax. Pacheco is coming in strong off of smoking Jack Cullen in March, and Gallegos is coming off of a ProBox draw with Richard VanSiclen in February. Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez is also back in action, plus more. BLH will have live coverage.

Saturday, July 8

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr. A great fight! And finally happening after two stutter-steps involving Stanionis needing an appendectomy and Ortiz’s rhabdomyolysis becoming an issue again. But here it is! Two of the better fighters in the 147 lb division, lining up for what should be a terrific fight. The undercard has Marlen Esparza and Gabriela Alaniz in a flyweight unification, plus Floyd Schofield in against Haskell Rhodes, who apparently is fighting again, and JosephJoseph Diaz looking to get his career back on track after three straight losses. BLH will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, Luis Nery vs Froilan Saludar. A stay-busy in Mexico for Nery, but you know, maybe that’s a really good thing for him to stay in shape and keep active as he waits for some potential world title fight at 122. Saludar is 2-3 in his last five but he’s not really a bad fighter, you just wouldn’t expect him to compete very well with an on-point Nery.

SHO, 9:30 pm ET, Jaron Ennis vs Roiman Villa. The A-1 “young welterweight” is also in action on Saturday, as “Boots” Ennis returns against Roiman Villa, who has a very fun style but will be an enormous underdog here. Two fights on the undercard: Yoelvis Gomez vs Marquis Taylor at 160, and Edwin De Los Santos vs Joseph Adorno at 135. BLH will have live coverage.