Terence Crawford says Errol Spence is going to have to back up all his pre-fight talk on July 29

As we gear up for next weekend’s huge welterweight showdown between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, the Omaha native held his open media workout and spoke to reporters about his thoughts on the opportunity.

“This fight means everything. This puts the cherry on top of my career,” Crawford said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and I can’t wait to get it on.

“We’re here in Las Vegas early to get used to the atmosphere and the heat. Come fight night, we’re gonna be 110% prepared. We’re adjusting well.”

Crawford would continue by telling the world that the 147-pound division is not only hot right now, but primed to be an attractive weight class for years to come.

“The welterweight division has had a lot of great fights in the past and this will be another one next Saturday,” said Crawford. “There’s a bright future for the division as well with a lot of great talent coming up. It’s still a hotbed for the sport.”

But really what Crawford is focused on now is the task at hand, which will be his toughest task to date as he’s set to take on another undefeated titleholder in Spence who’s held in equally high esteem. Anything that potentially come afterwards is all background noise at this point.

“I’m just here to win the fight,” said Crawford. “We’re both prizefighters and I don’t worry about any plans he’s making for after this fight. I don’t think about a knockout, I just think about getting the victory and that’s what I’m gonna do next Saturday.

“I think I could beat anybody at any sport. That’s just my nature. I play to win. If I’m gonna challenge you, I’m coming to win and I believe that wholeheartedly. That could be anybody. Even if I’m playing Michael Jordan in one-on-one.”

Crawford is well aware that Spence doesn’t believe in his durability at the weight class, but he says that’s something Spence is going to have to prove inside the ring.

“He thinks he’s gonna bulldoze me and break me, but he’s gonna have to show me. All of that talk is fuel to the fire that’s already burning. He’s gonna have to prove everything that he’s saying come fight night.”

A Spence vs Crawford showdown has been years in the making as fans and media members alike have long been calling for the bout. It’s here now, though, and Crawford says the timing couldn’t be better.

“This fight is happening at the right time. All the belts are on the line, so there’s even more to fight for. What better way to have this fight than to have it for the undisputed welterweight title?”

Crawford and Spence will collide next Saturday on Showtime PPV, and we’ll of course be here with full live coverage.