‘It’s up to Terence if he can step to Errol’: Derrick James on Spence vs Crawford

Trainer Derrick James says Errol Spence Jr will be the same as he always is when he faces Terence Crawford on July 29, and that it will be up to Crawford to meet that and try to best it.

“This means everything. From the moment Errol turned pro, he said what he wanted to do,” James said at a media workout on Thursday. “There were so many steps he had to take to get to this point, and now there’s just one more step to take. Being undisputed champion is everything he wanted.

“Our goal is to be able to push like we push in every fight. We’re going to use everything we’ve used to be successful throughout Errol’s career. It’s up to Terence if he can step to that.”

More from Derrick James

“We’ve been training and sparring a lot since Errol last fought, so it’s not like he hasn’t been in the ring. He’ll just have to adjust to Terence’s timing in the fight. It might take a couple of rounds, but once he figures it out, he can do everything he has to do.

“I’m my greatest competition. I’m not worried about who’s in the other corner. It could be anybody. My focus on being who I am every day leading up to the fight and continuing to compete with myself.

“The perfect performance is a victory. I don’t care how he gets it, it’s just that he gets it. That’s what we’re working for.”