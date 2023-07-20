‘Crawford’s style is different from anybody else’: Errol Spence Jr sizes up Terence Crawford ahead of fight

Errol Spence Jr isn’t really looking to do anything differently when he faces Terence Crawford on July 29, but the Texan has great respect for his opponent.

“It’s definitely business as usual, but we’ve still amped up the training because of the opponent I’m facing,” he said on Thursday. “Terence can really fight and I believe that we’re gonna put on a great show and a great performance.

Spence also doesn’t believe Crawford has a style he’s already seen, and says that’s not unusual for fights of this nature.

“I don’t think there’s anyone I fought who’s similar to Terence Crawford. His style is different from anybody else. I don’t think Sugar Ray Leonard fought anyone like Tommy Hearns until he fought Tommy, and vice versa. That’s what happens in these historic fights.”

“This is what I’ve worked for my whole career. I want to be that undisputed welterweight champion of the world and I’m excited to go up against a great opponent like Terence Crawford to accomplish that.

“I’ve been fighting the best for a long time. When you see all the legends of the sport, they fought each other and made historic fights. That’s what I want to do. Terence is one of the best fighters in the world and I’m one of the best fighters in the world, so we had to make this happen.

“I’m not worried about being the underdog. People can say what they say and have their opinions. I just have to go prove them wrong.

“I’ve been feeling the buzz for this fight. Anywhere I go they’ve been asking me about this fight. I knew I had to make it happen. This is what everyone wanted. We have to prove who the man is in the welterweight division and in boxing. The winner of this fight is the best fighter in boxing period.

“Every belt I’ve gotten I’ve taken from somebody. I beat champion after champion. I’m going through the ringer fighting the best guys in my division. There’s a big difference between facing a champion and someone without a belt. The guys with the belts have a lot more to fight for.

“I don’t know how much the size will factor into the fight until we get into the ring. They say he’s a strong guy and we’ll see next week.

“Everybody make sure you tune into this fight. It’s gonna be an amazing fight. This fight is gonna be a war of attrition. It’s a guts and glory type of fight.”