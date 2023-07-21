As Maxi Hughes prepares for this weekend’s IBF lightweight eliminator match against former titleholder George Kambosos, he says he’s enjoying the entire experience. After all, it’s not often that British fighters get the chance to headline on big shows Stateside, Hughes tells Sky Sports. So Hughes is reveling the moment, knowing that boxing is short career and he’s making a conscious effort to enjoy the ride while it lasts.

And while Hughes is aware he’ll be the underdog in this matchup, that’s exactly the position he likes to be in as the pressure is all on Kambosos, while he’s free to just perform to the best of his own ability to upset the apple cart.

“[Kambosos] has got that big following, signing with Top Rank, he’s a good talker. I’m happy to just be the humble, quiet guy,” said Hughes. “Then when I get my chance on fight night, turn it on and put him in his place. “I relish those opportunities and I love doing that.”

Hughes goes on to talk about his humble beginnings before saying he’s ready to make a big statement on a big stage this weekend, with perhaps even bigger fights to come.