Kambosos vs Hughes: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

George Kambosos Jr takes on Maxi Hughes tonight on ESPN!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

George Kambosos Jr returns tonight to face Maxi Hughes in an ESPN main event from gorgeous Shawnee, Okla., and we’ve got you covered whether you’re watching yourself or not!

We’ll be here from 6:10 pm ET with highlights, results, and updates, and Wil Esco will step in at 10 pm ET for round-by-round on the two main card fights, including Kambosos vs Hughes.

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET)

  • George Kambosos Jr (20-2, 10 KO) vs Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator
  • Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KO) vs Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:10 pm ET)

  • Giovani Santillan (30-0, 16 KO) vs Erick Bone (27-6, 14 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Jeremiah Milton (9-0, 6 KO) vs Willie Harvey (4-2-2, 3 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Troy Isley (9-0, 4 KO) vs Antonio Todd (14-8, 8 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Amron Sands (12-2, 9 KO) vs Hemi Ahio (20-1, 15 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Stephan Shaw (18-1, 13 KO) vs Joe Goodall (9-1-1, 8 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds

