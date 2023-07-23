How to watch Spence vs Crawford, Fulton vs Inoue, and more: Boxing schedule, PPV price, live streams, more

Highlights:

We get the week started early and awesomely with Stephen Fulton Jr vs Naoya Inoue from Japan on Tuesday!

from Japan on Tuesday! Oh, there’s a lil’ fight on Saturday between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford ! Kind of a big deal! Lots of fight week events streaming live!

and ! Kind of a big deal! Lots of fight week events streaming live! Seniesa Estrada returns on Friday! Country Box takes a Tennessean’s dream summer vacation to Myrtle Beach!

Tuesday, July 25

ESPN+, 4:30 am ET, Stephen Fulton Jr vs Naoya Inoue. The main event should start around 8 am ET. ESPN+ exclusive, obviously, from Japan. It’s the best “second-biggest fight of the week” you’ll ever see. Fulton defends his two 122 lb titles against Inoue, moving up to the weight after going undisputed at 118, which followed titles at 108 and 115. It’s a great, great fight. Robeisy Ramirez will defend his WBO featherweight title against Satoshi Shimizu, too. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

YouTube/Facebook, 6:00 pm ET, Spence vs Crawford Grand Arrivals.

Wednesday, July 26

YouTube/Facebook, 4:00 pm ET, Spence vs Crawford undercard media workout.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Estrada vs Yudica press conference.

ProBox TV, 7:00 pm ET, Orlando Gonzalez vs Ramiro Cesena.

Thursday, July 27

YouTube/Facebook, 4:00 pm ET, Spence vs Crawford press conference. We’ll be here with quotes and the stream and all that. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Estrada vs Yudica weigh-in.

Friday, July 28

YouTube/Facebook, 6:00 pm ET, Spence vs Crawford weigh-in. We’ll be here. It’s a biggun. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

ESPN+, 7:30 pm ET, Seniesa Estrada vs Leonela Yudica. An ESPN+ exclusive, with Estrada defending her WBC and WBA titles lbs against Yudica, a former flyweight titlist who moved down to 108 last time out, and now will come all the way down to 105. Nice to see Estrada turn back around pretty quickly, having fought just about four months ago. The undercard isn’t amazing, but there are solid matchups — Andres Cortes vs Xavier Martinez, Abraham Nova vs Jonathan Romero, Karlos Balderas vs Nahir Albright, Rohan Polanco vs Cesar Francis. Really it’s that sort of show. Also Jaylan Phillips will fight on a Top Rank card again. He is coming off of the three straight draws against Antoine Cobb, which followed two straight losses. He’s 1-2-3 in his career, not really a prospect at all, and this will be his fifth fight on a Top Rank card. They — and every other major promoter — has shown a lot less loyalty to much better or more promising fighters. But this is a story I love, just a weird little thing. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

Saturday, July 29

FITE+, 2:00 pm ET, BKB 33. Not BKFC. This is another consistently running bare knuckle outfit based in England.

FITE (Free), 5:00 pm ET, Country Box: Mayhem in Myrtle.

YouTube/Facebook, 6:00 pm ET, Spence vs Crawford prelims. Two fights streaming live, 35-year-old prospect Steven Nelson continues his new career path where he does a nothing fight whenever Terence Crawford fights, as he will face Rowdy Montgomery, and Jose Salas Reyes takes on Aston Palicte, both set for 10 rounds.

SHO PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford. It’s here. It’s happening. This needs no extra salesmanship from me. It’s the undisputed welterweight championship between two of the best fighters of the era, both undefeated, and we’ll see what this is finally. On the PPV undercard: Isaac Cruz vs Giovanni Cabrera, Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title, and Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia. The PPV price is $84.99. You can order through normal cable and satellite, of course, but if you’re looking for a streaming option, you have PPV.com and also Showtime directly. Bad Left Hook will have live updates and results.

YouTube/Facebook, TBA, Spence vs Crawford post-fight press conference. Obviously will begin sometime after the fights have ended.