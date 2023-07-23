 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘It was a kick in the bollocks’: Maxi Hughes on loss to George Kambosos Jr

Maxi Hughes was “devastated” after his controversial loss to George Kambosos Jr.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Maxi Hughes was “devastated” after his loss to George Kambosos Jr
Maxi Hughes was “devastated” after his loss to George Kambosos Jr
ESPN/Top Rank

Maxi Hughes was understandably “devastated” after a controversial decision loss to George Kambosos Jr tonight, telling ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna that he felt he’d definitely done enough to win.

Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KO) lost on majority decision scores of 114-114, 115-113, and a ridiculous 117-111 from a judge who should never be put into the position to score a major fight, or really any fight, again.

Unofficially, BLH had the fight 115-113 and 117-111 for Hughes. ESPN’s Mark Kriegel also had it 117-111 for Hughes.

“It was a bit of a kick in the bollocks, to be honest. Now I feel pretty stupid standing here in a cowboy hat,” he said with a smile. “But yeah, I’m absolutely devastated. Nobody knew who I was. I wasn’t supposed to be in George’s league. I came and showed, I should have had my hand raised. But I don’t want to take George’s moment.”

More from Maxi Hughes

“My footwork, making him miss, making him pay, landed the cleaner shots. You know, I don’t want to sound like a sore loser, but when I watch it back, assess it — everybody here now knows who Maxi Hughes. Thank you, Oklahoma.”

“I thought I was doing enough, listening to instruction. I was just doing what I felt. I don’t know what the judges were seeing, but I did what I was asked.”

“I want to earn the dollars to provide for my family. Show everybody who Maxi Hughes is and show everybody how good I can be. And earn the money. That’s what I want to do, but we’ll see what’s next.”

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook