‘It was a kick in the bollocks’: Maxi Hughes on loss to George Kambosos Jr

Maxi Hughes was understandably “devastated” after a controversial decision loss to George Kambosos Jr tonight, telling ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna that he felt he’d definitely done enough to win.

Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KO) lost on majority decision scores of 114-114, 115-113, and a ridiculous 117-111 from a judge who should never be put into the position to score a major fight, or really any fight, again.

Unofficially, BLH had the fight 115-113 and 117-111 for Hughes. ESPN’s Mark Kriegel also had it 117-111 for Hughes.

“It was a bit of a kick in the bollocks, to be honest. Now I feel pretty stupid standing here in a cowboy hat,” he said with a smile. “But yeah, I’m absolutely devastated. Nobody knew who I was. I wasn’t supposed to be in George’s league. I came and showed, I should have had my hand raised. But I don’t want to take George’s moment.”

“My footwork, making him miss, making him pay, landed the cleaner shots. You know, I don’t want to sound like a sore loser, but when I watch it back, assess it — everybody here now knows who Maxi Hughes. Thank you, Oklahoma.”

“I thought I was doing enough, listening to instruction. I was just doing what I felt. I don’t know what the judges were seeing, but I did what I was asked.”

“I want to earn the dollars to provide for my family. Show everybody who Maxi Hughes is and show everybody how good I can be. And earn the money. That’s what I want to do, but we’ll see what’s next.”