‘It was a robbery, Kambosos not on my level’: Shakur Stevenson on Kambosos vs Hughes

Shakur Stevenson, who watched from ringside, is one of many who feels that tonight’s Kambosos vs Hughes fight was scored badly, going so far as to flat out call George Kambosos Jr’s majority decision win a robbery.

“I thought it was a robbery. I thought Maxi boxed well and I thought he was the better fighter,” Stevenson said. “I think that the judges should be held to a higher criteria. I think they should be as focused as the boxers, and I think they need (to do) a lot more to become a judge.

“I feel like they’re not watching the fights and they’re not really paying attention to the fights, and I think it’s messing up boxing.”

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KO) kind of brushed off the idea of fighting Kambosos (21-2, 10 KO) next, saying he feels Kambosos simply isn’t the level of opponent he wants.

“I wanna fight the best of the best, so as of right now, Kambosos is not on my level. I want to fight the Lomachenkos, the Devin Haneys, Gervonta Davis,” he said.

“Those are the fights I’m looking for. If you see me fighting Kambosos, you know I’m gonna stop him. That’s how I feel about it. I don’t feel like he’s on that level.

“But if I don’t got no choice, and he’s the next step, I’ll beat him up, too.”