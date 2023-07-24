How to watch Fulton vs Inoue around the world: Streaming options, start time, channel, full info

Naoya Inoue will be back in the ring on Tuesday, July 25, moving up to the 122 lb division to face WBC and WBO titleholder Stephen Fulton Jr, as Inoue seeks to become

Here’s how you can watch the fight.

How to watch Fulton vs Inoue

United States

The fights will stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S., which you can get for $9.99/month or an annual $99.99/year as a standalone subscription.

Elsewhere

United Kingdom and Ireland: Sky Sports

Japan: Lemino

Canada: TSN+

Australia: Kayo

What time does Fulton vs Inoue start?

The ESPN+ coverage will begin at 4:30 am ET/1:30 am PT in the United States.

The main event ring walks are expected sometime around 8 am ET, but to be safe, we’d suggest in no later than 7:30 am ET to make sure you catch the main event.

Where will Fulton vs Inoue be held?

Tokyo’s Ariake Arena will host the fight. It’s the same venue where Inoue last fought in Dec. 2022, beating Paul Butler to fully unify the bantamweight division. It will not only be Fulton’s first fight in Japan, but his first fight outside of the United States.

What are the Fulton vs Inoue odds?

As of Monday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook have Inoue listed as a -380 favorite, with Fulton the +285 underdog.

For an Inoue fight, these are actually quite competitive lines.

What is the Fulton vs Inoue undercard?

Robeisy Ramirez will defend his WBO featherweight title against Satoshi Shimizu in the chief support, with the remainder of the show filled with local fighters, including junior flyweight prospect Kanamu Sakama and junior featherweight Yoshiki Takei.

Where can I get live, round-by-round updates?

Good news! We’ll have exactly that right here on Bad Left Hook, so check back on Tuesday morning U.S. time and we’ll be here, with live updates for at least the main two fights on the card, Fulton vs Inoue and Ramirez vs Shimizu.