Ohara Davies signs with Golden Boy ahead of pending title fight

Ohara Davies’ mandated title shot against Rolando Romero is on the backburner after Romero repotertedly withdrew from a scheduled purse bid due to injury, but it’s not all bad news for “Two Tanks,” who has officially joined forces with Golden Boy Promotions.

“Golden Boy is up there with the biggest promotional companies in the world of boxing, so I’m over the moon to sign a promotional deal with them,” said Davies.

“Also, to work with Oscar De la Hoya who was one of my childhood boxing heroes is great, and to be able to link up and win my first world title under him as my promoter is amazing. I’m going to be looking to make a statement and knock Rolly Romero out. From then on, I’ll be looking for the biggest names possible and being signed with Oscar De La Hoya. I believe they will deliver on that.”

Davies (25-2, 18 KO) seemingly flamed out after losses to Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall, not to mention a questionable decision over Miguel Vazquez, but kinda just refused to go away. He’s coming off an impressive one-punch knockout of Lewis Ritson in March and might actually be the favorite when and if Romero returns to action.