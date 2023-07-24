 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fulton vs Inoue: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Stephen Fulton Jr faces Naoya Inoue today in Tokyo! Join us for live updates and discussion!

By Scott Christ
Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

“The Monster” is back, as Naoya Inoue will face Stephen Fulton Jr in Tokyo for Fulton’s WBC and WBO titles at 122 lbs.

The show will stream live on ESPN+ starting at 4:30 am ET, with the main event ring walks expected around 7:30 am, maybe closer to 8 am.

Along with Fulton (21-0, 8 KO) and Inoue (24-0, 21 KO) in the main event, there is a solid chief support bout, with Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KO) defending his WBO featherweight title against Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KO).

If you just can’t make the time on a Tuesday because of work or whatever, we’ll be here with live, round-by-round updates for the main event, plus some highlights and results for at least part of the undercard. All those updates will come in this stream:

Join us for this HUGE fight on a Tuesday! Call off sick, you KNOW you’ve got that stomach flu, aw dang, you ate at the Applebee’s on Sunday and it’s just setting in now, etc.

