Fulton vs Inoue: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

“The Monster” is back, as Naoya Inoue will face Stephen Fulton Jr in Tokyo for Fulton’s WBC and WBO titles at 122 lbs.

The show will stream live on ESPN+ starting at 4:30 am ET, with the main event ring walks expected around 7:30 am, maybe closer to 8 am.

Along with Fulton (21-0, 8 KO) and Inoue (24-0, 21 KO) in the main event, there is a solid chief support bout, with Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KO) defending his WBO featherweight title against Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KO).

If you just can’t make the time on a Tuesday because of work or whatever, we’ll be here with live, round-by-round updates for the main event, plus some highlights and results for at least part of the undercard. All those updates will come in this stream:

Join us for this HUGE fight on a Tuesday! Call off sick, you KNOW you’ve got that stomach flu, aw dang, you ate at the Applebee’s on Sunday and it’s just setting in now, etc.