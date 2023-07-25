 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spence vs Crawford preview, Kambosos controversy: Boxing podcast for July 25, 2023

We are just days away from Spence vs Crawford! Plus the Kambosos vs Hughes situation on this week’s show!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Tuesday! Podcast! And it’s a big one even if it’s a short one, because it’s Spence vs Crawford fight week!

No halves! No BS’ing around! John’s on vacation in “Europe,” and I, personally, wanted to just not do the show for a couple weeks, but John said, “No! The show must go on!” This led to some minor technical issues but nothing too big, and at any rate, we’ve got a podcast for you!

  • THIS WEEK: Spence vs Crawford preview, both the main event and a bit on the PPV undercard! And we do get into the George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes controversy, yes. Will John infuriate you with his Kambosos Komedy? Well you’ll just have to click play and find out!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

