Spence vs Crawford preview, Kambosos controversy: Boxing podcast for July 25, 2023

Tuesday! Podcast! And it’s a big one even if it’s a short one, because it’s Spence vs Crawford fight week!

No halves! No BS’ing around! John’s on vacation in “Europe,” and I, personally, wanted to just not do the show for a couple weeks, but John said, “No! The show must go on!” This led to some minor technical issues but nothing too big, and at any rate, we’ve got a podcast for you!

THIS WEEK: Spence vs Crawford preview, both the main event and a bit on the PPV undercard! And we do get into the George Kambosos Jr vs Maxi Hughes controversy, yes. Will John infuriate you with his Kambosos Komedy? Well you’ll just have to click play and find out!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano