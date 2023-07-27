Frazer Clarke vs Dave Allen highlights Smith vs Eubank 2 undercard

Sky Sports and BOXXER have unveiled the supporting cast for Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr 2 on September 2nd, led by the latest from Tokyo silver medalist Frazer Clarke.

“Big Fraze” lost quite a bit of luster when his team unceremoniously yanked him from a British title fight against Fabio Wardley in May, leaving him to cruise past Mariusz Wach a month later instead. His next opponent isn’t the threat that Wardley is, but he’s at least a familiar face in Dave Allen (21-5-2, 18 KO). “White Rhino” is 4-0 over bottom-of-the-barrel opponents since rocketing to prominence with a knockout of Lucas Browne and immediately falling out of it by losing to David Price.

In other action, undefeated welterweight Florian Marku (12-0-1, 7 KO) ends a yearlong layoff against Ireland’s Dylan Moran (18-1, 8 KO), whose record is much better on paper than in reality. Plus, Mark Heffron (29-2-1, 23 KO) fights Jack Cullen (21-4-1, 9 KO) in a decent matchup undercut by Cullen’s recent maulings at the hands of Kevn Lele Sadjo and Diego Pacheco, and Ben Whittaker (4-0, 3 KO) makes a two-month turnaround after a very “Sound and fury” sort of win over Vladimir Belujsky earlier in July.