‘If I gotta make it boring, so be it’: Terence Crawford focused on win against Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford says he’s not afraid to win in a “boring” fashion in Saturday’s fight against Errol Spence Jr, just so long as he gets the win in the end.

But to be clear, he’s also not afraid to stand and trade if that’s the route, too. It’s all about the win.

From CBS Sports:

“My thing is, get the job done by any means necessary. That being said, if I have to bite down and we have to go tooth and nail, we have to go tooth and nail. If I gotta make it boring or whatnot, so be it. Whatever gets the job done as long as my hand is raised at the end of the night.”

Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) will put his WBO belt up against the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles held by Spence (28-0, 22 KO) on Saturday night in a Showtime pay-per-view main event from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

At the moment, DraftKings Sportsbook have Crawford listed as a -150 favorite, with Spence at +120 as the underdog. That could even shift closer to even, or it could widen, by the time the two hit the ring on Saturday night, but either way, this is a special big-time main event by normal boxing standards, and the odds reflect that.