How to watch Spence vs Crawford around the world: Streaming options, PPV price, start time, channel, full info

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford will finally meet in a long-awaited undisputed welterweight championship clash on Saturday night.

Bad Left Hook will have live coverage on Saturday, July 29, and here’s how you can watch.

How to watch Spence vs Crawford

United States

Showtime pay-per-view will carry the fight here, as the main event of a four-fight main card, at a cost of $84.99. You can order the show through normal cable and satellite PPV options, and you can stream it live at PPV.com, as well as ordering a stream through Showtime directly.

Elsewhere

United Kingdom: TNT Sports Box Office (£19.95)

Canada: PPV.com

What time does Spence vs Crawford start?

The pay-per-view card begins at 8 pm ET, with main event ring walks expected around 11 pm ET, most likely.

Where will Spence vs Crawford be held?

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which has become Vegas’ biggest fight hub since opening, will host the event.

What are the Spence vs Crawford odds?

Right now, DraftKings Sportsbook have Crawford listed as a -150 favorite, with Spence at +120 as the underdog.

What is the Spence vs Crawford undercard?

Isaac Cruz vs Giovani Santillan, lightweights, 12 rounds

Nonito Donaire vs Alexandro Santiago, bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC title

Yoenis Tellez vs Sergio Garcia, junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Where can I get live, round-by-round updates?

Good news! We’ll have exactly that right here on Bad Left Hook, so check back on Saturday and we’ll be here, with live updates for the card, including round-by-round for the entire pay-per-view.