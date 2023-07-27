‘Everything about me is better than Errol’: Terence Crawford aims to show superiority against Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford is fully confident that he’ll be leaving the ring on Saturday as the undisputed welterweight champion, saying he’s simply better than opponent Errol Spence Jr.

“Everything about me is better than Errol,” Crawford said on Thursday.

“When you look at what I do in the ring, it’s better than what he does. Come fight night, I’m going to prove every doubter wrong. I’m going to show that I’m the best fighter in the world.”

“I don’t go in there looking for the knockout, I go in there looking for the win. If he gets out of line he’s gonna be the next one going down.

“Everyone knows what time it is. I’m ready and he’s ready. We’re gonna have a fish fry come Saturday.

“He’s gonna find out the same thing that everyone else finds out. He’s gonna say that on TV I look one way. In the ring he’s gonna be seeing three of me.

“They say he’s the big bad wolf, but come fight night we’re gonna find out if he’s all that he says he is. He’s gonna have to show me.

“This is the Terence Crawford era. When you look at my body of work in each weight class, you can’t deny that. This is my era. I’ve never had a close fight. I’ve never had a fight where people thought I lost. I’ve looked spectacular every time.

“This is what we do every time we come out. That talking can turn bad real quick. Support your fighter, and let’s come together and make this event a success.”