‘I’m gonna break his will’: Errol Spence Jr says it’s about more than talent against Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are both supremely confident ahead of Saturday’s long-awaited showdown, with Crawford saying that “everything about him is better” than Spence, while Spence, well, disagrees.

“I’m gonna win because I’m the better fighter,” Spence said plainly on Thursday.

“I’m better physically and mentally. I’m more durable. I’m gonna break him down and break his will.”

“It would mean a lot to be undisputed. It would mean that I’m one of the greatest welterweights to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

“He’s gonna find out that my skills are superior. He’s talented, but when we talk about what my coach teaches, he’s gonna see that I have great offense, defense and stamina. It’s more than just talent.

“This is gonna be legendary. Make sure you tune-in. This is gonna be an old school fight. It’s gonna be iconic. You’re gonna want to buy this fight. You’re getting your money’s worth.

“People are gonna talk about this fight 30 or 40 years from now when you talk about legendary fights. They’re gonna talk about this fight the same way they talked about the ‘Four Kings’ era. There’s gonna be an amateur 20 years from now watching our fight on YouTube and saying man, I want to be in a fight like that.

“Everyone knows it’s ‘Strap Season’. I want to thank my parents, because they blessed me with the resiliency to get through a lot of stuff in life. I guarantee you I’m gonna put on a great show. Bring your seasoning on Saturday night, because we’re gonna have a crawfish boil. Bring that hot sauce too.

“I guarantee you it’s gonna be nothing but fireworks from start to finish.”