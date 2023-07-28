 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spence vs Crawford: Weigh-in live stream and results

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford weigh in today ahead of Saturday’s long-awaited showdown.

By Scott Christ
Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford will hit the scales today in Las Vegas, taking the final step toward Saturday night’s massive undisputed welterweight championship clash.

The live stream itself will be pinned to the top here, and if you can’t tune in live yourself, we will have the updates of the weights as they come in below the video:

Main Card (SHO PPV, 8:00 pm ET, July 29)

  • Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO) vs Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for undisputed championship (Spence’s WBC, WBA, and IBF titles and Crawford’s WBO title)
  • Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KO) vs Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds
  • Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KO) vs Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC title
  • Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KO) vs Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:00 pm ET, July 29)

  • Steven Nelson (18-0, 15 KO) vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery (10-4-1, 7 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Jose Salas Reyes (12-0, 9 KO) vs Aston Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

