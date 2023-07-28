Spence vs Crawford: Weigh-in live stream and results

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford will hit the scales today in Las Vegas, taking the final step toward Saturday night’s massive undisputed welterweight championship clash.

The live stream itself will be pinned to the top here, and if you can’t tune in live yourself, we will have the updates of the weights as they come in below the video:

Main Card (SHO PPV, 8:00 pm ET, July 29)

Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO) vs Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for undisputed championship (Spence’s WBC, WBA, and IBF titles and Crawford’s WBO title)

Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KO) vs Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds

Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KO) vs Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC title

Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KO) vs Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:00 pm ET, July 29)