Estrada vs Yudica: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Seniesa Estrada returns tonight to face Leonela Yudica, with Estrada’s WBC and WBA 105 lb titles on the line from Las Vegas.
Along with the main event, several Top Rank prospects will be in action, along with what look like a handful of well-matched bouts on the undercard.
The show will stream exclusively on ESPN+, no ESPN “portion” for this one, and we’ll be here from 7:30 pm ET with live updates, highlights, results, and more in the stream below:
Main Card (ESPN+, 7:30 pm ET)
- Seniesa Estrada (24-0, 9 KO) vs Leonela Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO), minimumweights, 10 rounds, for Estrada’s WBC and WBA titles
- Andres Cortes (19-0, 10 KO) vs Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
- Jaylan Phillips (1-2-3, 1 KO) vs Emond Driver (1-1, 1 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds
- Karlos Balderas (14-1, 12 KO) vs Nahir Albright (15-2, 7 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds
- Rohan Polanco (9-0, 5 KO) vs Cesar Francis (12-1, 7 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
- Abraham Nova (22-1, 15 KO) vs Jonathan Romero (35-1, 19 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
- Subaru Murata (4-0, 4 KO) vs Juan Centeno (8-8-3, 1 KO), junior featherweights, 6 rounds
- Dante Benjamin Jr (7-0, 5 KO) vs William Langston (8-3, 5 KO), light heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Charlie Sheehy (6-0, 4 KO) vs Kaylyn Alfred (4-4-2, 0 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
Loading comments...