Spence vs Crawford officially set, both fighters make weight

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are good to go for Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view main event, both making weight today.

Spence weighed in at the limit of 147 lbs, with Crawford at 146.8, officially.

All of the fighters had actually made weight earlier in the day, but held the ceremonial weigh-in for the public later in the Las Vegas afternoon.

Spence (28-0, 22 KO) and Crawford (39-0, 30 KO) will be meeting for the undisputed welterweight championship, with Spence defending his WBC, WBA, and IBF belts, and Crawford putting his WBO title on the line.

“We’re about to make history, you know what I mean? The better man is gonna win tomorrow,” Crawford said. “When I become undisputed in two weight divisions, it’s gonna be great. (I’ll win by) just being myself.”

“It’s time for me to put on the biggest show come Saturday night. I told Terence he needs to thank me for making this shit happen,” Spence said. “It’s Spence-Crawford, it ain’t Crawford-Spence.”

Spence also said he just needs to “be me” to win the fight.

Bad Left Hook will have live, round-by-round coverage for Spence vs Crawford on Saturday, July 29, starting from 8 pm ET.

Undercard weights:

Isaac Cruz 134½ vs Giovani Santillan 134¼ (WBC Eliminator)

Nonito Donaire 117¼ vs Alexandro Santiago 117½ (Vacant WBC TItle)

Yoenis Tellez 155½ vs Sergio Garcia 155½

Steven Nelson 167¾ vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery 166¾

Jose Salas Reyes 121½ vs Aston Palicte 123½ (Prelims)

Here’s the video of the ceremonial weigh-in, which tells you nothing if you’re the sort of person who gets really excited to try and judge things on how fighters look on the scales, like when the boxing Twitter Columbos all went gaga for Yordenis Ugas’ biceps muscle falling out before he fought Manny Pacquiao or whatever: