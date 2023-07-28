KSI and Logan Paul to fight separate bouts on October crossover boxing card

KSI and Logan Paul will both be back in a boxing ring in October, but not against one another.

The former rivals turned business partners will be a double main event for a DAZN pay-per-view crossover boxing show on Oct. 14 from AO Arena in Manchester, with no opponents announced yet, but in all honesty, not much really needed in order to sell tickets and appeal to their core audience.

It is a Misfits Boxing show, dubbed “The Prime Card,” because the two of them are making a lot of money together with a sports drink that all the children of the world are wild over.

KSI has become the clear star of the true “crossover/influencer” boxing sphere, as Jake Paul has sort of evolved beyond that; like, not totally, but KSI doesn’t fight people as good as Ben Askren, let alone Tommy Fury — though there have been talks there — and KSI’s fights are not actually sanctioned.

Logan Paul hasn’t done any boxing since his exhibition with Floyd Mayweather in 2021, instead focusing his sports-adjacent pursuits on a deal with WWE, where he is a genuinely good performer and has found a real niche for himself.

But a big paycheck’s a big paycheck, and one assumes Logan will get another big paycheck to do this.

In the replies on the Twitter post about the event from KSI, fans have said such things as, “This is actually fire,” and “(fire emoji fire emoji fire emoji fire emoji fire emoji),” so they seem to have reached their fans and gotten them excited!