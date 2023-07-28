Video: Caleb Plant smacks Jermall Charlo backstage at Spence vs Crawford weigh-in

Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo may have stolen some of the show today at the Spence vs Crawford weigh-in, with Plant hitting Charlo in the face during a backstage altercation at the event.

The video clip going viral on social media sees Plant and Charlo facing off, just as Plant lunges in for an open-hand left hook, basically. Charlo doesn’t get his hands up or seem to really expect Plant to actually get physical, but that’s what happened.

Here’s the clip:

Caleb Plant hits Jermall Charlo in the face backstage during the Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford weigh-in pic.twitter.com/Th2rILdpxZ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 29, 2023

Plant is no stranger to a headline-stealing smack or two, as he and Canelo Alvarez had a lil’ slapfight at a press conference ahead of their bout in 2021. This one did go a little better for Plant than that one.

It’s a move from the former 168 lb titlist Plant (22-2, 13 KO) that keeps his name at least a little buzz-worthy, even though he’s lost two of his last three to Canelo and David Benavidez, and both were clear losses.

It also is about the first thing boxing-related that the 33-year-old Charlo (32-0, 22 KO) has been in the headlines for in over two years, other than another little out-of-ring altercation with the aforementioned Benavidez at another fight.

Charlo, who still officially holds the WBC middleweight title, hasn’t fought since a June 2021 win over Juan Macias Montiel. It was initially reported that he would be returning in September to face Canelo, but that of course turned out to be twin brother Jermell instead.

Charlo moving up to 168 to face the 31-year-old Plant would be a big fight for both of them, but given Jermall’s in-ring inactivity and both fighters’ history of this sort of thing, this really might not be any secret “hype a fight early with a viral video,” it might actually just be a thing that happened between two guys who like to get loud.