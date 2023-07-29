 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spence vs Crawford: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford finally settle it tonight!

Spence vs Crawford is finally here!

After years of waiting, the boxing world gets what it has wanted, as Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are set to meet tonight in a Showtime pay-per-view main event from Las Vegas, with the undisputed welterweight championship at stake!

We’ll be here this evening with all the live coverage from 8 pm ET. All live updates, highlights, and full round-by-round for the four-fight main card from Wil Esco will come in the stream below:

Main Card (SHO PPV, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Errol Spence Jr (28-0, 22 KO) vs Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds, for undisputed championship (Spence’s WBC, WBA, and IBF titles and Crawford’s WBO title)
  • Isaac Cruz (24-2-1, 17 KO) vs Giovanni Cabrera (21-0, 7 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Nonito Donaire (42-7, 28 KO) vs Alexandro Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant WBC title
  • Yoenis Tellez (5-0, 4 KO) vs Sergio Garcia (34-2, 14 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:00 pm ET)

  • Steven Nelson (18-0, 15 KO) vs Rowdy Legend Montgomery (10-4-1, 7 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Jose Salas Reyes (12-0, 9 KO) vs Aston Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

