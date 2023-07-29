Watch Spence vs Crawford post-fight press conference live stream

When the dust settles tonight between Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford, the fighters will give their thoughts on everything that went down in their long-awaited undisputed welterweight title clash, and you’ll be able to see the post-fight press conference live.

Watch the post-fight press conference when the fights are over tonight with this live stream:

It’s expected that the main event ring walks will take place around 11 pm ET, so yes, it will be a late one for those on the East Coast, as they won’t rush right out of the ring to the presser or anything, there will be some time between.

At the moment, it’s scheduled to go live at 12:30 am ET, past Midnight. That may or may not be totally accurate, it’ll be up to the fighters and their teams and all that as much as anything.

But if you wanted to know where to watch the presser live, now you know!

