Seniesa Estrada retained her WBC and WBA minimumweight titles tonight, beating a very tough and often effective Leonela Yudica by unanimous scores of 97-93 from all three judges in Las Vegas.

Estrada (25-0, 9 KO) did not at all dominate this fight, with ESPN’s Mark Kriegel scoring it 96-94 for her, but the win isn’t questionable or anything, she just got a good fight from a good contender in Yudica (19-2-3, 1 KO), who had more success than pretty much any Estrada opponent to date.

You can chalk that up to Estrada, 31, being willing to take more shots than normal because the 34-year-old Yudica is a light hitter even for the general standards of power punching in women’s boxing, but no matter how you slice it, Estrada did get tagged clean, and way more often than normal.

Final CompuBox stats saw Estrada land 161 of 549 (29%) total punches, and 148 of 400 (37%) of her power shots. Yudica connected on 144 of 506 (28%) total punches, and 119 of 370 (32%) of her power punches.

In short, it was a good, competitive fight, and both fighters can say they put in maximum effort.

“I knew coming into this fight that she was a boxer, she was going to move away from me, she doesn’t come forward much,” Estrada said post-fight. “So preparing for this fight I knew that I had to show something different in my style. My last fight, I fought a good champion who came forward and was aggressive, and I easily out-boxed her. This fight, she’s a boxer and a mover, and I showed that I can fight any type of style, because my style is very versatile.

“Going into this fight, I knew that she was a natural flyweight, so she’s a lot bigger than me physically, so I knew that she was going to be able to hang in there. She’s fought very good champions before and always went the distance with them.”

“I don’t agree with what the judges put forth on their score cards. Look at her face, nobody’s hit her the way I’ve hit her, I promise you that,” Yudica said of the decision. “I know what I did. I knew I was up against a champion, so I stood toe-to-toe with her, I went punch-for-punch. If she really is the champion she claims she is, maybe she’ll give me a rematch.”

Estrada said she does want to face IBF and WBO titleholder Yokasta Valle next, and Valle was in attendance and came into the ring.

“I want Yokasta Valle next. I heard she’s here tonight,” Estrada said. “I want Yokasta Valle. I’m the best in this division, and I want to prove it by beating Yokasta Valle. She can just hand me those belts right now, because when we fight, it’s gonna be bad for her.”

“I’m not afraid of you,” Valle said through Bernardo Osuna. “What you want, I’ve got, and what you’ve got, I want. In order to be the best pound-for-pound, and to call yourself the best of this weight class, you’ve gotta come through me.”

“I’ve already faced fighters who are better than Yokasta Valle, so it’s gonna be an ass-beating when I fight her,” Estrada added. “Not only am I beating her, I’m beating her trainer and I’m beating Golden Boy Promotions.”

“I am a champion, I’m a real champion. I have been on the road, I’ve been to Spain, I’ve been to America, I’ve been everywhere to earn my belts in three different weight classes,” Valle responded. “And guess what? You can actually come down to Costa Rica, because I fill stadiums, not theaters, so let’s get this on.”

Valle told Osuna that she has been given the “green light” by Golden Boy to negotiate with Estrada and Top Rank. Frankly, it didn’t seem like anything close to a done deal, which sometimes these things are, but we’ll see what happens. It’s the fight to make at 105.

